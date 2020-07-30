Pakistan welcomes announcement of Eid-Ul-Adha ceasefire in Afghanistan

Pakistan Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said on Thursday that Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban on the occasion of the EiD-Ul-Adha throughout Afghanistan. We also welcome the reciprocal announcement by the government of Afghanistan.

FO Spokesperson further said that “We believe this is a positive development towards advancing the goal of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and hope that further steps will be taken to implement the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement leading to Intra-Afghan negotiations”.

Pakistan, on its part, remains committed to a peaceful, stable, democratic, prosperous and united Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours. Added Ayesha.