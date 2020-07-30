Emmy awards to be virtually held in September

Television’s equivalent of the Oscars, the Emmy awards, will be held online on 20th September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emmys that will take place in September will be the first major awards show in Hollywood since the coronavirus crisis began. Moreover, it will be hosted by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The decision came shortly after the nominations were announced on 29 July by this year’s Emmy executive producers – including host Jimmy Kimmel. They had sent a letter to key acting nominees informing them that this year’s ceremony will be virtual, and asking them to prepare to participate from home, or wherever they want to be.

The letter says, in part, “As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20. This year, it’s still going to be the TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!”

The letter was signed by Kimmel, as well as fellow EPs Reggie Hudlin, and Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy from telecast producer Done+Dusted.

The telecast’s producers are still mulling specifics, including what elements will be live, or if winners will be informed beforehand.

The film academy has been fighting with how to handle the pandemics near shutdown of the theatrical exhibition and film production and festival business since mid-March. With theaters shuttered, release dates pushed and major festivals like Cannes and Oscars canceled.

Other entertainment industry awards shows are also in flux. The 74th Tony Awards has been postponed indefinitely. Moreover, the BAFTAs awards have been pushed from 14th Feb 2021 to 11th April the same year.