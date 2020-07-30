KP police refuses to register FIR against killer of blasphemy accused

Peshawar Capital City Police have refused to register a first information report (FIR) against the killer of blasphemy accused.

According to sources, police refused to register FIR against the killer of blasphemy accused despite strong reaction against the murder from civil society.

As per details, a man was shot dead during the hearing of a blasphemy case against him at the Peshawar Judicial Complex on Wednesday.

A case had been registered against the deceased under blasphemy laws. The accused was brought to court from Peshawar Central Jail.

“During the hearing of the case, the complainant said that the accused was an Ahmadi and asked him to recite the Kalima-e-Tayyaba,” according to a lawyer who was present in the courtroom at the time of the incident. He added that the complainant then fired at the elderly man and killed him.

The judicial complex is situated in a high-security zone on the main Khyber Road in the cantonment area where the provincial assembly building, the Peshawar High Court, chief minister’s secretariat and Governor House are also situated. Security at the main gate and inside the judicial complex is also high.

Notably, the deceased was charged under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), Section 295-B (defiling etc. of the Holy Quran), Section 295-C (use of derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad PBUH) and Section 298 (uttering words etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the Pakistan Penal Code.