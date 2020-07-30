Pakistan will face an uphill task during England Tests: Ramiz

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has warned Pakistan team ahead of their Test series against England, after the latter’s series win over West Indies. While speaking on his official YouTube account, Raja said that the pressure had increased on the Men in Green after England’s recent triumph. “The pressure on Pakistan team has increased because England have a series win against West Indies under their belt. They will be well-oiled, battle-hardened and will hold a competitive edge over Pakistan,” said Raja. Raja believes that Pakistan would have acclimatised with the conditions, after being in England for nearly a month, but they still lack real match practice. “Pakistan have been in England for a month now and they have done well in practice matches which would have helped them in acclimatizing with the conditions. But they still lack the real match practice,” he said. “This England team will properly test them and especially their bowling attack. I think going into the first Test match, England will start with an advantage,” he added. Old Trafford, in Manchester, will host the first Test of the series starting on Wednesday August 5. The final two Tests will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, from Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 21.