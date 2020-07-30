Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan Test squad selection for England series

ISLAMABAD: Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is baffled by the amount of pacers selected by the Pakistan’s team management in 20-member squad announced for the three-match Test series against England. Old Trafford, in Manchester, will host the first Test of the series starting on Wednesday August 5. The final two Tests will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, from Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 21. While speaking on a local news channel, the former speedster said that he was unaware of the approach Pakistan team management would take in their selection for the first Test. “They have announced a 20-member squad. In those twenty, there are around 22 fast bowlers. Let us see whom they select. Depends on the captain and the management, with which mindset they go in,” said Akhtar. “What they want and how the pitch is? How management sees the whole scenario. Zero idea what they are going to do. When the team list comes, you will come to know the exact mindset they are going in with. So far as we know right now, nothing,” he added. The 44-year-old believes that Pakistan’s chief selector-cum-head coach Misbahul Haq will have to bear the brunt of criticism if he fails to pick the best playing XI for the first Test at Old Trafford. “If you lose the Test match because of wrong selection, then there will be strong criticism. If 40 players have gone and from there also you don’t get a proper Test squad, then what can you do. I feel sorry for the management but they should pick their best XI,” he said.