Govt measures for southern Punjab aim at empowering people: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the measures being taken by the present government for South Punjab were aimed at giving the people of that area representation and empowering them so that their problems could be resolved at their doorsteps.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to South Punjab here.

He also directed for the constitution of a committee led by Shah Mehmood Qureshi that would meet Chief Minister Punjab and talk about the problems relating to administrative matters.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Syed Fakhar Imam, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Ministers of State Zartaj Gul, Muhmmad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, MNAs Malik Amir Amir Dogar, Zahoor Hussain Quresh, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Tahir Iqbal, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Makhdoom Sami ul Hassan Gilani, Syed Mubeen Ahmad, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Amir Talal Gopang, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, Niaz Ahmad Jhakkar, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Mazari, kunwal Shozab, Dr. Afzal Dhandla, Sanaullah Mastikhel and Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the development and uplift of merged tribal areas (previously known as FATA) was amongst the foremost priorities of the present government.

He also directed to ensure the timely issuance of funds allocated for infrastructure development in the merged areas.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting held here to discuss the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly the matters relating to energy and review the progress regarding development process in the merged areas.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Umar Ayub Khan, Governor KP Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and officials of the concerned federal and provincial departments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the pace of development work in the merged areas, expenditures during the fiscal year 2019-20 and the budget allocated for the current fiscal year.

During the meeting the matters relating to implementation of wheeling regime in power sector, provincial representation in the concerned departments in energy sector, payments of net hydel profits, proposed amendment in power sector policy 2015 and issues relating to the implementation of Chashma Right Bank Canal project.

Regarding the implementation of wheeling regime and the benefits for industrial sector under this system, the prime minister directed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to address issues about the implementation of wheeling regime as soon as possible in consultation with the stakeholders so as to benefit from the system.

He also directed to ensure the representation of provinces in boards of directors of concerned institutions in power sector.

About the payments of net hydel profits, the prime minister directed the Ministries of Energy, Finance, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the provincial government to finalize the procedure in that respect.

Regarding the proposed amendment in Power Policy 2015, he directed that the matter should be considered in the Cabinet Committee on Energy.

About the Chashma Right Bank Canal, the prime minister directed to complete within six months the feasibility of this project, which was very important for socioeconomic development of the province especially the development of agriculture so as to further progress on the project.