Covid-19 kills 27 more; infects 1,063 in a day

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 27 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 276,942. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,909.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) 1,063 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now 120,052 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,452 in Punjab, 33,724 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,963 in Islamabad, 11,654 in Balochistan, 2,055 in Azad Kashmir and 2,042 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Wednesday, Sindh has reported 654 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the provincial tally – already the highest in the country – to 120,052. Moreover, the statement issued by the Chief Minister House stated that 17 more people had died due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 2,189.

A Sindh Police spokesperson said that more than 3,000 policemen have been infected with the coronavirus in the province so far. He added that 109 new cases were reported in the last five days, taking the total number to 3,060. The spokesperson said that 17 policemen died from the virus while 1,866 have recovered so far.

Punjab has reported 173 new cases and eight fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. This has taken the provincial tally of cases and deaths to 92,452 and 2,133, respectively. Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have collectively recorded less than 100 cases for the fourth straight day.