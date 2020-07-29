IHC questions tormenting of voiceless creature for the sake of entertainment

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has remarked why the voiceless creature has been tormented for the sake of entertainment of the people. These remarks were given by Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah during the hearing of case pertaining to non shifting of two bears from Islamabad zoo to sanctuaries in Balaksar. Balaksar sanctuary administration declared the shifting of bears to Balaksar injurious to the health of bears. Counsel for Balaksar wild life department told the court both the bears are sick and they have been brought from cold areas. Therefore, we can not keep them here. German doctors are treating both the bears. Balaksar environment is not appropriate for them. The CJ IHC remarked why the bears were subjected to torment just for the entertainment of the people. Why the bears from cold areas have been brought here. As to why action should not be taken against those who have brought them here. What cruelty has been perpetrated on them. Zoo walas meted out this treatment to these animals. Who will be responsible if these sick bears die. The court inquired who was chairman CDA when these animals were brought. Who was director. Wild life authorities told the court Raja Javed who was director wild life in 2007 had brought these animals through tenders. The court inquired is that director wild life alive now. The court while seeking arguments adjourned the hearing of the case till today.