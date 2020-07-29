Shibli Faraz, Buzdar for effective projection of govt’s performance

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

Both agreed to effectively project the governmental performance and the CM enumerated the government’s two-year performance is much better than the last three decades. He noted the media plays an important role in the projection of governmental performance adding that its constructive criticism guides the government in the right direction. Indiscriminate accountability of the corrupt will ensure national development, he maintained.

The PTI government has done away with the tradition of gratuitous use of state resources because money is a sacred trust of the people which is being used on public welfare only, the CM added. Usman Buzdar maintained the opposition parties’ collusion is aimed at protecting their interests. An unnatural alliance is being created in the garb of APC, he stated. He mentioned that these elements are unsuccessfully trying to protect their corruption and the APC will soon end in a fiasco.

The CM further stated the people are fully aware that the incumbent government is most transparent because the main agenda of the PTI-led government is to facilitate the citizens and ensure ease of life for them. The government is the custodian of the rights of the citizens and no one will be allowed to make a dacoity on public interests, he added.

Federal Minister Shibli Fraz stated that people are the best judge of the government’s performance and added that the solution to public problems is the main focus of the PTI government. Meanwhile, the merit-based governance is a conspicuous hallmark of the government, he said. The political orphans are ousted from the Pakistani politics and the opposition’s narrative has been fully exposed too, he mentioned. The people have no interest in the defeated elements and the PTI is fully united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The politics of trust and honesty will prevail in the new Pakistan as the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he remarked. On the other side, the loot of the past rulers ruined the economy but the PTI government has taken solid steps to wriggle the economy out of the quagmire of problems, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to review matters pertaining to Lahore Development Authority.

Addressing the meeting, the CM maintained that people have been accommodated through holistic reforms in LDA and added that matters pertaining to the master plan of Lahore division be concluded at the earliest. He disclosed that new projects are being started to facilitate the people living in the provincial metropolis. In this regard, LDA’s apartments construction project will provide a roof to low-income families. Construction of high-rise buildings has also been allowed in Lahore and LDA has been made a public-friendly institution to provide facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps, he added.

The CM directed that comprehensive recommendations be presented after revaluation of the jurisdiction of LDA. The MNAs and MPAs of Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Sheikhpura will be taken into confidence for revaluation of the jurisdiction of LDA and decision will be made with the consultation of the stakeholders, he said. Such a decision will be made which could accommodate the people and bring ease to them, the CM added.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Vice Chairman LDA Sh. Muhammad Imran, Chief Secretary, Secretary Housing, DG LDA and others attended the meeting.

Usman Buzdar has defeated Shehbaz Sharif in another twitter voting with a big margin. Pakistani columnist Ali Moin Nawazish arranged the voting that who is the best CM amongst Usman Buzdar and Shehbaz Sharif? Usman Buzdar obtained 75 per cent votes of the 24761 votes while Shehbaz Sharif received 25 per cent votes.

Usman Buzdar has defeated Murad Ali Shah with a big margin at Twitter. Famous political analyst and columnist Anwar Lodhi conducted voting between CMs Usman Buzdar and Murad Ali Shah. Usman Buzdar got 88 per cent of the 17668 votes while Murad Ali Shah obtained 12 per cent votes only.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Rafiq Ahmad Lodhi, father of former Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.