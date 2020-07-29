Opposition’s APC balloon will stand deflated after Eidul Azha: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that opposition’s All Party Conference (APC) balloon will stand deflated after Eidul Azha, Tehreek-e-Insaf government has taken concrete steps to get the economy out of whirlpool.

Shibli Faraz while talking to media on Wednesday at Lahore has said that the best judges of our performances are the people of Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s prime focus is on the real problems of the people.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s team is under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, under his leadership there will only be the politics of integrity and honesty in Naya Pakistan. Naya Pakistan is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, whereas the rule of merit is Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s hallmark.

He said it is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s clear stance that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) rules are for the country, whereas NAB rules on which the opposition wants to bargain are for their personal interests. This is conflict of interest among the members of the opposition in the committee because they have cases against them, how it is possible to give NRO to the opposition for the FATF rules made for the country.

Shibli Faraz said that opposition initiative have met failure and the people have not interest over it. The political orphans are out of the politics of Pakistan, opposition cannot be granted NRO on NAB rules even if the government goes and the Tehreek-e-Insaf government has taken concrete steps to get the economy out of whirlpool.

The aim of opposition’s All Parties Conference is to safeguard their own interests, they have no interest in the country and it’s institutions. They are putting political pressure only to safe themselves and this balloon will be deflated after Eid-ul-Adha.

The opposition can carry on with APC and those who are conducting APC are politically unemployed. This is their political agenda to protect the work done in their government, whereas neither they have moral strength nor the support of the people.

He further said that they have no relation with APC and if negotiations will be done, so it will be according to their basic ideologies. Otherwise this will be the same as the accused to say to close the jails.

This country has taken a lot of damage, the previous governments has sacrificed the country’s interest over political interests. Our government cannot do this and will never do this.

He said while answering a question that people should help the welfare organization heart fully, the passion to help people is utmost important.