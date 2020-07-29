IHC reserves judgement on plea against appointment of all four chief secretaries

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved judgment on maintainability of the petition filed against the appointments of all the four provincial chief secretaries.

Chief Justice (CJ) IHC Athar Minallah took up the petition for hearing Wednesday.

Counsel Umar Gillani represented representative organizations of officers from all the four provinces in the court.

The court remarked during the hearing of the case the respective provincial governments be contacted before filing the petition in this court.

CJ IHC remarked this issue is between federal and provincial governments. When a chief secretary is appointed then he comes under the control of provincial government.

The counsel told the court it is said no where in the notification that chief secretary will be under the control of federal government.

The counsel prayed the court to allow him either to withdraw the case or to file more documents.

The CJ IHC remarked court will pass appropriate order in this regard.

The court while reserving judgment on the maintainability of the petition adjourned the hearing of the case.