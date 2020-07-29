Larkana Police tortured elderly man and took him to Police Station

LARKANA: Your donkey has killed a goat. Go to the police station.

Fatehpur police continue to beat and torture laborer named Ramzan Klu in Karani village.

Police Constables tortured the elderly man and took him to the police station.

A video of a villager being tortured and stripped naked has surfaced.

Ramzan Klu’s donkey killed a goat, arrested on a complaint of goat owner. Fatehpur police said.

SSP Masood Bangash took notice of the viral video and demanded a report.

DSP Taluka Dokri Mushtaq Ahmad Qureshi has been appointed as Inquiry Officer on the issue of violence against elderly laborer named Ramzan at the hands of Fatehpur Police Station.

SSP Larkana Masood Bangash talking to Daily Times Inquiry has been ordered against the involved police constables namely Taslim Baghio, Abdul Jabbar Butt, and Imran Bagio. Police officers and young police constable are protectors and servants of the people. Police officers & constables who do wrong will face severe departmental action