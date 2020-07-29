ANF seize 596.42 Kg drugs in 13 operations: DG ANF

Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 596.42 Kgs Narcotics worth US $ 11.781 Million internationally, arrested 16 culprits including two ladies and impounded 9 vehicles while conducting 13 counter-narcotic strikes.

The seized drugs comprised of 521.300 Kgs Hashish, 31.200 Kgs Opium, 3.400 Kgs Heroin, 40 Kgs Ketamine and 520 grams Amphetamine (Ice).

ANF Quetta, intercepted a Rickshaw from Simungli road, Khazi Chowk Quetta and recovered 9 Kg Hashish from personal possession of accused namely Badshah Gul resident of Quetta.

ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza GT road Attock and apprehended a lady namely Kainat Bibi resident of Peshawar and recovered 8.400 Kg Hashish from her personal possession.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi staff during routine checking of International Mail Office at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi intercepted a parcel being sent to UK and recovered 3.400 Kgs Heroin from the said parcel. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi staff intercepted a Suzuki Mehran Car at Parking area MCB, Naseerabad, Rawalpindi and recovered 3.600 Kgs Hashish from secret cavity of the said car. Three persons namely Wahidullah, Mobeen Khan and Hassan Shah resident of District Khyber were arrested on the spot. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi staff established a naka near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, G.T Road Attock and apprehended a lady accused namely Niaz Para resident of District Khyber and recovered 2.400 Kgs Hashish from her personal possession. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi staff intercepted a Motorcycle at parking area Quetta Hotel, F-17 Islamabad and recovered 1.200 Kgs Hashsih and 520 grams Amphetamine (Ice) from arrested accused namely Abid Ullah resident of Islamabad and Muhammad Younas resident District Khyber.

ANF Punjab, Police Station Faisalabad established a naka near Sahianwala Motorway Toll Plaza Faisalabad and intercepted a Honda Civic Car. During search of said car 28.800 Kg Opium & 9.600 Kg Hashish were recovered from the seized car. One accused Imran resident of Lahore was arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Punjab, PS Sialkot raided near Dry port Chowk Wazirabad-Sialkot Road Samberial, Sialkot and intercepted a Corolla Car. During search of said car 2.400 Kg Opium & 1.200 Kg Hashish were recovered from the seized car.

Two accused namely Saeed Ur Rehman resident of Khyber and Shahzad resident of Gujranwala were arrested on the spot. In third operation, ANF Punjab Sialkot staff established a naka at Ugoki More, Sialkot and one accused namely Muhammad Shakeel resident of Jhelum arrested alongwith Honda City Car. During search of said car 12 Kgs Ketamine recovered from secret cavities of seized car. On the pointation of the arrested accused further 28 Kgs Ketamine was recovered from two rented houses.

ANF KP, PS Kohat in collaboration with 109 Med Regt Arty found an unattended plastic bag during petrolling in District Khuram at Ziarat near Afghan border and recovered 12 Kgs Hashish. In another operation, ANF KP, PS Kohat in collaboration with 111 Wing KM District Kurram during petrolling found three unattended plastic bags at Khush Karam near Afghan Border and recovered 87.500 Kgs Hashish.

In third operation ANF KP, PS DI Khan staff intercepted two vehicles at DI Khan Zhob Highway, near Tikken Toll Plaza and recovered 368.400 Kgs Hashish. Four accused persons namely Abdul Muhammad, Gulab Khan resident of District Khyber, Atif Ur Rehman resident of Kohat Road, Peshawar and Hamza Ali Khan resident of Lakki Marwat were arrested on the spot.

ANF Karachi, Intercepted a Hino Truck at new Sabzi Mandi Sohrab Goth Karachi and recovered 18 Kgs Hashish. One accused Abdul Sattar resident of Karachi was arrested on the spot.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.