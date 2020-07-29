Stage actor Farrukh Shah dies of cardiac arrest

According to media sources, renowned Pakistani comedian Farrukh Shah passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest.

According to details, Farrukh Shah’s last rites and funeral prayers will be offered after Maghrib prayers.

It has not been revealed where the funeral prayers will be held.

Shah became a household name for impersonating Prime Minister Imran Khan in various TV shows.

The stage artist was part of GNN’s television show ‘Taroon Sey Karein Batein‘.

Family sources said he was facing financial problems after closure of theatres due to coronavirus.