PM should extend Eid ul Adha holidays: Mufti Muneeb

KARACHI: Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Chairman Ruwit-e-Hilal Committee, has appealed to the Prime Minister to extend the Eid holidays and said that many people sacrifice on the third day.

Last week, the federal government had announced a three-day holiday, from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2, on account of Eid ul Adha.

Addressing the press conference in Karachi, the religious scholar said there is “no conflict between ulema and science” and that the ulema “also have scientific knowledge”.

He said meterologists from Pakistan Meteorological Department were a part of the decision making during the moon-sighting.