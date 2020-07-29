Sindh Govt opposes the decision of Federal Government to privatize 19 major institutions

Sindh government has opposed the decision of Federal Government to privatize 19 major institutions of the country, saying that a conspiracy has been hatched by the federal government to privatize 19 institutions of the country.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu further said that the federal government has been allotted Steel Mills, PIA Rose Welt Hotel, Service International Hotel Lahore, Block Power Plant, Haveli Bahadur Plant, Nandipur, Guddu Power Plant, State Life, OGDCL ,PSO, Sindh Engineering will not be allowed to go private. Whereas Federal Government is also preparing to privatise Jamshoro Power Generation and Lakhra Power Plant.

The provincial minister said that this decision of the federal government is based on malice, people oppose the decision, these institutions will be handed over to ATM machines at exorbitant prices.

He said that privatization of corporations is not in the national interest but is part of its reward policy.

Ismail Rahu said that the Sindh government will not allow the stove of more than 32,000 households to be stop.

He said that the Niazi government is lying in wait for these national assets, where Imran Khan has promised that the non-functioning institutions will also be run.The Agriculture Minister said that instead of giving crores of jobs to millions of youths are being made unemployed, the selected government will not be allowed to sell any institution, nor will the unemployment of employees be accepted.