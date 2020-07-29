Two former presidents of the National Bank become pardoned witnesses against Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane reference case

Two former presidents of the National Bank have become pardoned witnesses against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane reference case.

Former President National Bank Syed Ali Raza and Qamar Hussain will be pardoned witnesses. The NAB has pardoned both the promised witnesses for testifying in accordance with the law.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has prepared 61 witnesses in the Park Lane reference against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

In the Park Lane reference, Asif Ali Zardari is accused of causing a loss of Rs 3.77 billion to the national exchequer through fake bank accounts. Other accused in the reference are PPP Senators Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah and Saleem Saifullah.