Asia holds the record for most entries in the 16th Resistance Film festival

According to the last report of the International section of the 16th Resistance Film Festival, 1259 works are received from Central America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa which are participated in various sections of this festival.

Due to information headquarters of the 16th International Resistance Film Festival and base on the Secretariat `s announcement of the International Section of the 16th Resistance Film Festival until Sunday 26 July, 443 works from Asia, 260 works from the Central America and South America, 312 works from Europe and 69works from Africa are registered in different sections of this event.

It is worth noting India with 248 works, Turkey with 63 works, Spain with 33 works and Brazil with 51 works have the highest number of statistics, the received works by the secretariat have been registered in different sections of the festival such as main competition, the martyrs of the resistance, the Health Defenders and the narration of the pen.

This round will be held in two sections of competitive and parallel events. The first section is slated for the Sacred Defense week (September 21 – 27) and includes Health Defenders section. The applicants can register and submit their works through the website of the festival from June 9 to August 20.