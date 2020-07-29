COAS witnesses handover of Tank Al Khalid-I to Armoured Corps

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa while visiting Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) has expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness of troops.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa was chief guest at the handing over ceremony of Tank Al Khalid-I to Armoured Corps Regiment.

#COAS visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) today. COAS was chief guest at the handing over ceremony of Tank Al Khalid-1 to Armoured Corps Regiment. Tank Al Khalid-1 is joint venture with friendly countries China and Ukraine. During the ceremony Tank Al Khalid-1 displayed (1/5) pic.twitter.com/3mbqQ5qwxF — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 28, 2020

…Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Chairman #HIT highlighted the ongoing projects, achievements of HIT and its contributions in defence industry by pursuing self reliance. #COAS expressed his confidence, satisfaction and appreciation for HIT’s state of the art products (3/5) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 28, 2020

During the ceremony Tank Al Khalid-I displayed some of its outstanding capabilities including mobility, speed, Bi-axis gun stabilisation of the control system and use of smoke screen to mask movement, the military’s media wing said.

He also appreciated the efforts of HIT towards the attainment of self-reliance and manufacturing of world-class indigenous defence products, direly needed in the evolving security environment, read the statement.

“Our defence preparation and operational readiness is to ensure peace within and peace without. However, if provoked we shall respond and respond with all our might,” the army chief declared.

Relations between arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been very tense since the military standoff last year in February and March and the subsequent annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India.

According to the ISPR, the tank will be handed over to formations with the critical and decisive role during the war. Major General Syed Aamer Raza, the chairman HIT, highlighted the ongoing projects, achievements of HIT and its contribution in the defence industry by pursuing self-reliance.