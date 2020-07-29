Several illegal constructions and encroachments from the state land demolished: CDA

Capital Development Authority continued its operations against encroachments in the city. In this regard, Enforcement Directorate of the Authority conducted several operations in different areas of the city including Chontra, Dhok Paracha, G.T Road Tarnol, Sector G-7, Sector I-9 and in sector I-8 and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments from the state land. These operations were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate with assistance of ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other relevant formations.

During an operation conducted in Chontra, Enforcement Directorate retrieved state land from illegally occupants by demolishing three (03) illegally under-construction houses and one (01) illegally constructed boundary wall. Similarly, one illegally constructed boundary wall constructed on state land in Dhok Paracha was also demolished.

Similarly in connection with anti-encroachment drive, Enforcement Directorate of authority conducted another operation in sector I-9/3. During this operation staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished 01 Chapper Hotel and extended boundary wall of a factory while one car shed in sector I-8 was also demolished during another operation.

Moreover, during another operation conducted in sector G-7 near Khada Market, staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished 05 under construction rooms, one boundary wall including gate being constructed illegally on state land. During another action staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished one illegally constructed house in Jaba Telli area of Islamabad.