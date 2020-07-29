Police register another case against Ghauri Town ex-owner, two others

The Koral police on Tuesday registered another case against Ghauri Town former owner Ali Akbar and two others for their alleged involvement in property related fraud and other cheating activities.

Despite police high ups having directed for immediate arrest of the suspected fraudsters and a search operation initiated to arrest them, no arrest could be made so far. The alleged encroachers have been identified as Chaudhry Ali Akbar, Chaudhry Usman and Imran Aslam. The action has been taken on the complaint of a local resident Muhammad Rafiq.

Earlier, Rafiq approached Koral police station and got registered a fraud case against Chaudhry Usman, Imran Aslam and Ali Akbar. He, in his application, stated that the above mentioned persons transferred his inherited property in their name through producing fake documents. He, in his application to police, said that despite he has taken stay order from a local court against their sale of property, they attempted to get possession of his property by force. He further stated that the suspected land mafia members also threatened him to kill him over any resistance against them.

According to the FIR, Amjad, one of the suspected encroachers, even attempted construction of a house on the encroached land last month. Following the development, the real owner, Rafiq, approached the court against the construction. The applicant appealed to the court for immediate provision of justice. Rafiq also approached Koral police on July 11 against the development and got registered a case against the encroachers.

The police have registered a case against the suspected persons under sub sections 506-II, 447/440/148/149 of section 441. However, the police skipped section 420, 468 and 471 which is specified for those involved in fraud and transfer of property through fake documents. The police also didn’t nominate land revenue and tehsil officers in the case.

The sources said that Chaudhry Usman is doing all these illegal acts with the alleged support of local PTI leader Chaudhry Khurram Nawaz. With the alleged support of PTI leader, Usman is trying to turn police inquiry into his favour. It is to mention here that an inquiry is already being conducted against SHO Koral PS, AC and DC CDA.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operation) while taking up the matter have directed registration of a case against former owner of Ghauri Town Ali Akbar and Chaudhry Abdur Rehman under sections 406 and 407 and also directed a detailed inquiry report within 15 days.