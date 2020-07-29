Vulgarity, illegal Indian channels to be stopped on cable networks: Pemra chief

Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig has urged field officers and staff to exhibit Zero Tolerance Policy against Indian content on Cable TV and in case of persistent violations process for revocation of the Cable TV license may be initiated.

He was speaking during his visit to PEMRA Regional Office, Gujranwala on Tuesday. Liaqat Shah, Incharge PEMRA Regional Office, Gujranwala briefed about ongoing drive in the region against obscenity, vulgarity and illegal channels specifically Indian.

Incharge Regional Office briefed the Chairman that PEMRA teams are checking Cable TV operators head-ends in different cities/villages of Gujranwala division on daily basis and have confiscated equipment being continuously used in relaying of indecent, obscene vulgar and illegal channels/content from YouTube or any other source. It was further briefed that Cable Operators have been warned lodging FIRs if anyone of them found in persistent violations.

Chairman PEMRA Saleem Baig directed the officers & staff at regional office to utilize all available resources and energies to stop distribution of indecent, vulgar, unethical content and Indian channels in order to ensure healthy entertainment to the viewers and protect social, cultural, religious values of the country.