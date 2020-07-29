Buzdar reviews Eid-related arrangements; orders foolproof security

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review Eidul Azha-related arrangements.

The CM directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for protecting the life and property of citizens. Security of eid congregations should be ensured at every cost, he added and made it clear that any violation of SOPs will not be tolerated in cattle markets and further directed to take legal action in case of violation. Similarly, cleanliness arrangements of cattle markets should be ensured along with the smooth flow of traffic around such markets, he said. He further directed that best cleanliness arrangements should be ensured on Eidul Azha.

The CM asserted that solid waste management companies, as well as the local government department, should ensure zero-waste management on the occasion of eid. The Punjab government has decided to set up a control room at Punjab Local Government Board for the monitoring of cleanliness arrangements, he said. He further directed that best cleanliness arrangements should be ensured in the whole of the province and citizen’s complaints be immediately redressed. The garbage and animal waste should be properly disposed of, the CM directed. I will go to the field to personally monitor the ground situation, he added. The best arrangements should be made and Commissioners and DCs should personally monitor cleanliness arrangements so that societal transformation should be visible to everyone. He disclosed the first three best performing districts will be encouraged upon for ensuring best cleanliness arrangements while poor-performers will be held accountable. I will not tolerate any leniency in cleanliness arrangements of Lahore and other big cities as line departments are responsible for a neat and clean environment, the CM stated.

The CM admonished Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Toba Tek Singh for disposing of other matters during the meeting and enquired if it is the proper way of attending a meeting. Such a non-serious and non-professional attitude will not be tolerated in future, he warned. IG Police briefed about security arrangements while secretary local government and commissioners apprised about cleanliness arrangements.

Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, DC Lahore and MD LWMC attended the meeting while commissioners, DCs and MDs of waste management companies participated through video link.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to different areas of the provincial metropolis without protocol or security late at night for three hours.

During the visit, he telephonically directed the Deputy Commissioner to shift people found sleeping in a park near Liberty to the shelter home. The CM also reviewed the steps taken for implementation of smart lockdown and, while expressing indignation over the presence of garbage in some areas, telephonically directed the LWMC officials to improve the cleanliness arrangements.

The CM talked to the confined accused and reprimanded the officials over poor sanitation conditions during raids at Mughalpura and Shadman police stations. He directed to improve the cleanliness and enquired the visitors about their problems. He put up questions to front desk staff about the confined accused and flicked through the daily work register besides checking attendance.

Later, the CM inspected a shelter home near the city’s railway station and questioned the inmates about their problems and the facilities provided to them. They expressed satisfaction over the quality of food and other amenities. Solving the citizen’s problems is the responsibility of the government and I will continue to conduct such inspections to know about the problems of the people at the grassroots, the CM stated.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of CTD officials in Chilas and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs. He has also prayed for early recovery of the injured. The nation pays rich tributes to the immortal courage of our martyrs and their sacrifices will not be forgotten, the CM added.