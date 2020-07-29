TME organises virtual High Achievers Ceremony, 2020

The Millennium Education (TME), under the leadership of Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (TI) organized the first ever ‘Virtual High Achievers Ceremony 2020’, says a press release issued by the organistaion.

The Learners at TME were given the opportunity to celebrate their outstanding achievements with their friends and family. The event was broadcast virtually on social media platforms simultaneously all across Pakistan. The first half of the two-hour long event was hosted by Anza Saqib Akhund, Manager Marketing and Outreach. After the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem officially commenced by the message of the chief guest Sardar Masood Khan, president of Azad & Jammu Kashmir.

The AJK president complemented The Millennium Education for the strong commitment towards education and efforts to encourage holistic development of the youth in our country. He congratulated the CEO Faisal Mushtaq for being the advocate of technological innovation and implementation.

CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (TI) addressed the audience next and congratulated the students for being accepted into top Universities across the globe that include Harvard, Cambridge, Yale, Johns Hopkins etc. In his address he encouraged the young millennials find opportunity in this time of adversity. He motivated them to think beyond the challenges of today and excel in their particular fields as they graduate as the citizens of the world. He also laid emphasis on today’s need for unity, practicality and empathy.

The CEO’s message was followed by messages of Erum Atif who laid emphasis on the need of virtual learning environment for students and also commended the achievements of all the Millennials. Her address was followed by a message of Sabina Zakir, Director of Schools, Community & Outreach, who lauded the efforts and achievements of the students nationwide. After her address, there were video messages of students from across Pakistan who presented their achievements to the nation with joy and thanked the efforts TME has put in their grooming as responsible custodians of the society.

The second half of the event was hosted by the respective A-level & IGCSE campuses nationwide and was hosted by their respective Guidance Counselor, Academic Coordinator, Principal and Headmaster/Headmistress. The ceremony generated a wave of gratitude and happiness among the students and parental community of TME and there were a lot of testimonials from the stakeholders who appreciated the system’s efforts in providing the virtual experience to millennials.

The first Virtual High Achiever’s Ceremony stands testimony to the commitment TME has shown as providers of quality education in support of its learners. No matter how this pandemic has limited the everyday life of our students the CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq envisions a bright future for his students across the country.