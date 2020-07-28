Afghan Taliban, govt declare three-day Eid ceasefire

The Afghan Taliban have declared a three-day ceasefire during “Eid-ul-Adha” that will start in Afghanistan on Friday.

Hours after the Taliban’s announcement, the Afghan government also announced to halt operations against the Taliban during the Muslim festival.

The Taliban said in a statement on Tuesday that they have ordered their fighters to observe the three-day ceasefire and only retaliate when attacked.

“In order that our compatriots may spend the days and nights of Eid-ul-Adha in even more security and joy, all Mujahideen are instructed to halt offensive operations against enemy forces during the three days and nights of Eid-ul-Adha. However, if the opposition carries out an attack, they must be met with a strong response,” said the statement posted online by the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on his Twitter.

The statement said the Taliban fighters have no permission to enter the government’s controlled areas and “neither are opposition elements allowed to enter our areas.” The fighters were asked to spend Eid in their own areas and provide a peaceful and secure environment for the general public. The Taliban had also declared a ceasefire during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also announced to stop operations against the Taliban during the Eid days, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

Sediqqi said in a series of tweets that the president has ordered the country’s security and defence forces not to carry out any operation against the Taliban until they observe a ceasefire. He also urged the Taliban to declare a permanent ceasefire.

Meanwhile, addressing officers President Ghani said his government will soon complete the process of the release of 5000 Taliban prisoners soon that will pave the way for the intra-Afghan negotiations. The Afghan government had earlier refused to release nearly 600 Taliban prisoners for their alleged involvement in major crimes that further delayed the intra-Afghan dialogue.

The Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen has already said the Taliban will be ready to start the negotiations immediately after Eid-ul-Adha if the remaining Taliban prisoners are released before Eid.

Taliban chief’s Eid message:

The Taliban supreme leader Sheikh Mawlawi Hibatullah has called for removal of all obstacles in the way of the intra-Afghan negotiations to decide the future set-up in Afghanistan.

He said the Taliban has fulfilled its obligations regarding signing an agreement with the United States in Doha and efforts towards launching intra-Afghan negotiations.

“It is now up to the other parties to determine how they utilize this opportunity at hand,” he said. Talking about delay in the release of hundreds of Taliban prisoners, he said exchange of prisoners which served as a reason for the joy and assurance of thousands of grief-stricken families was a key development which should not have been delayed by the other side.

“As we are taking steps towards peace, the prisoner release process plays a big part in building trust and shortening our path towards that end,” he said.

Hibatullah said Afghan parties should immediately remove all obstacles obstructing intra-Afghan dialogue and give priority to the greater interests of our homeland over division of smaller interests so that the Afghans may jointly eliminate all internal and potential causes of war and conflict, restore peace to our homeland and reach an understanding among themselves over future Islamic government.

About withdrawal of the foreign forces, the Taliban chief said it is good progress that the Americans and their allies have begun implementing the Doha agreement by initiating the withdrawal of their forces, evacuating five bases and preparing to withdraw all the remaining military and non-diplomatic personal in line with their obligations in the Doha agreement.

“The Islamic Emirate remains committed to the agreement signed with the United States. The civilian and military organs of the US government and their allies must also honor the agreement signed with the Islamic Emirate and not create obstacles for ending the longest war in American history with unwarranted remarks and propaganda,” the Taliban leader maintained. He urged the US to show seriousness, urgency and prudence in the implementation of such a significant and vital process, make use of experiences gained over the past nineteen years and then properly execute its obligations.

Hibatullah said bringing peace and security to Afghanistan is in the interest of the entire world including the neighboring and regional countries. He said Taliban are in favor of good relations with all countries of the world. It seeks to maintain relations with Islamic countries in the framework of brotherhood and on the basis of cooperation, emphasizes upon creating an atmosphere of goodwill and trust with neighboring countries, does not seek interference in the internal affairs of others and also wants others to not interfere in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs.