Strict lockdown begins across Punjab; traders protest closure of markets

A strict lockdown started across Punjab on Tuesday as police closed shops while traders protested and dismissed the provincial government’s orders meant to mitigate the spread of coronavirus during of Eidul Azha.

Most of the shops in the province remained closed while some were reportedly open, which were closed down by local law enforcement.

However, some traders opened shops again after the police left. The business community across the province, including Lahore, has protested against the decision, calling the closure of businesses ahead of Eidul Azha ‘economic murder’.

Anti-government slogans were also raised during the protest.

Lahore’s Anjuman-e-Tajiran General Secretary Naeem Mir said in a press conference that the lockdown is not acceptable and business should be allowed to open till Eid.

“The government should make some considerations and immediately reverse its decision,” Mir said. “Markets all over Pakistan, except Punjab, are open. What is the fault of Punjab’s trader community? Traders should leave their homes and open shops.”

On July 27, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that a strict lockdown would be imposed across the province from Monday night till next Wednesday (August 5).

The provincial minister added that the same SOPs of Eidul Fitr’s would be implemented on Eidul Azha as well.

The matter regarding the re-opening of restaurants and theatres would be discussed after Muharram, he added.

The proposal to close the markets was made by the Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid which was unanimously approved by Punjab government’s anti-coronavirus committee.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation to take preventive measures during Eidul Azha and Muharram, warning that Covid-19 cases may increase if SOPs are not followed.

“I appeal to the whole nation to thank Allah that he has saved us from a big catastrophe,” PM Imran said during his address to the nation. “We have to be careful in Eid and Muharram as coronavirus cases could increase if we are not careful.”

The premier also urged the nation to buy sacrificial animals online and if need be, go to the cattle market while adhering to the preventive SOPs.

“If we are successful in these two months, then we would be able to open other sectors such as tourism and education,” he said. “If were are not careful, then we would be putting the lives of our loved ones especially the elderly in danger.”