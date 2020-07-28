PM favours implementation of Article 140A to resolve Karachi’s civic issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the federal government was in favour of full implementation of Article 140A of the Constitution to address the longstanding problems of Karachi.

“The longstanding problems of Karachi cannot be solved unless the elected local government representatives of the people of Karachi become financially, politically and administratively autonomous in the spirit of the constitution,” the prime minister said in a statement.

Article 140A of the Constitution states: “Each Province shall, by law, establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility, and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments.”

The prime minister directed the Attorney General for Pakistan to request the Supreme Court for an early hearing and disposal of the petition pending before the august court regarding Article 140A.