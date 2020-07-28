The Committee disposed of Bill titled the Protection of Persons Against Forced Religious Conversion Bill

Government will install re-cycling plant for the protection of santity of Holy pages about ten thousand blasphemous websites were blocked during last two months.These information were given to the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony in its meeting held in the office of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, situated at Kohsar Block, Islamabad, under the Chairmanship of Mr. Asad Mahmood who is the Chairman of the Standing Committee of National Assembly on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman Standing Committee of National Assembly on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Mr. Asad Mahmood and attended by Members National Assembly; Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mr. Muhammad Bashir Khan, Mr. Mujahid Ali, Mr. Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Chaudhary Javed Iqbal Warraich, Mr. Jamshed Thomas, Ms. Saira Bano, Ms. Shunila Ruth (Parliamentary Secretary), Chaudhary Faqir Ahmed, Begum Tahira Bokhari, Mr. Imran Ahmed Shah, Mr. Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan,Ms. Shagufta Jumani, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali and Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, MNA / Mover. Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Mr. Aftab Jehangir also attended the meeting. Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony and Sr. Joint Secretary, Joint Secretaries and many other senior officers attended the meeting.

The Standing Committee was informed that to protect the sanctity of old pages of the Holy Quran and other Holy papers the Government would install a recycling plant. The PC-I of the plant has been prepared and after its approval by Ministry of Planning the work at site will be started. The Standing Committee was informed that the during last two months about ten thousand blasphemous websites were blocked about which complaints were received that the sites had objectionable material and undignified words regarding Holy personalities. So, all such websites were blocked with the help of PTA.

The Standing Committee considered the Bill moved by Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani titled the Protection of Persons Against Forced Religious Conversion Bill. The Standing Committee was informed that the Council of Islamic Ideology had already given its opinion on the contents of said Bill. Moreover, Supreme Court of Pakistan in its judgement decided that no such legislation was needed because the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan already protects such forced conversion. So, the Standing Committee disposed of the Bill, accordingly. The Standing Committee considered the facilities being provided to the Zaireen. The Committee was informed that to facilitate the Zaireen an office of Director and an office of Director-General shall be established at Mashhad and Karbala-e-Mualla, respectively.

Moreover, the registration of Tour Operators for Ziarat shall also take place. Moreover, in this regard a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed, through Foreign Office, with Iran and Iraq. The Standing Committee directed that the train between Quetta and Taftan be restarted, forthwith. Moreover, better facilities of accomodation and food should be made available for Zaireen at Taftan Border. The Standing Committee also directed that, like Karbala-e-Mualla, an office of Director General be also established at Mashhad. Moreover, offices, to facilitate the Zaireen may also be open at Najaf-e-Ashraf and Baghdad. The Standing Committee welcomed the newly appointed Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony and appreciated his efforts regarding blocking of blamsphemous websites.