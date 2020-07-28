09 August to be celebrated as Tiger Force Day: Imran Khan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has declared to rejoice 09 August as Tiger Force Day and said he himself will become a part of the Tiger Force and the tree planting campaigns.

In an imperative message to the Tiger Force, Imran Khan on Tuesday said ten billion trees will be planted by 2023 in Pakistan and chief ministers, as well as assembly members, will take part in the campaign.

“Health of people is being affected due to pollution and Pakistan is in the list of top ten countries strike by global warming. Trees will be planted across the country on August 09 and the Tiger Force will escort the campaign. Tree plantation in Pakistan is obligatory to counter global warming.”

He added that on August 09, volunteers from the Corona Relief Tiger Force will escort a plantation campaign across Pakistan. He added that he will also take part in the plantation campaign, and persuade everyone including students as well as youth to take part.

A letter on the Tiger Force from China was dispensed to the premier who uttered pleasure on the international acknowledgment of the force. The premier also praised Usman Dar’s efforts to keep the Tiger Force enthusiastic.