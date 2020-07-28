Modi to lay foundation stone of Ayodhya temple on Babri Masjid land on August 5| Same date he divided Kashmir

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ayodhya temple on August 5 next month, according to a trust overseeing the construction of the temple on the disputed land of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court of India had ordered while ruling in the case of the historic Babri Masjid on November 9, 2019, to build a Ram temple on the disputed land of the mosque.

Notably, the ceremony will take place on August 5, which is also the first anniversary of India’s controversial revocation of Muslim-majority Occupied Kashmir’s semi-autonomy.

Modi is expected to lay a silver brick weighing 40 kilos (88 pounds), according to local media.

Holy water from the Ganges river and sacred soil taken from four main Hindu shrines will be used in the rituals.

Hindus hard-liners have long contended that Mughal Muslim invaders built a mosque on top of a preexisting temple in the ancient city of Ayodya.

A December 1992 riot following the destruction of the mosque sparked communal violence in which about 2,000 people were killed, mostly Muslims.