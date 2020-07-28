PPP has renderes matchless services for country’s development ,MNA Mir Aamir Khan Magsi

MNA Mir Aamir Khan Magsi while talking to media said that the PPP is the only leading party of Pakistan which has rendered matchless services for the development of the country and provision of rights to the masses.

He added that the PPP government guaranteed rights to the provinces which are now being ignored by the present governemnet,

He expressed concern over the non provision of jobs to the people and funds to Sindh and Balouchistan.

The MNA advised the PTI leaderahip to take steps that promote national unity throughout the country in stead of creating differences which can have devastating consequences for the country..