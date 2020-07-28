Punjab Lockdown: Traders refuses to close markets

Traders have opposed the closure of markets, saying the lockdown would affect small traders and employees.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and members of the Executive Committee also supported the demand for the opening of markets and bazaars.

The traders said that they would not accept the government decision of closing of shops, shopping malls, markets on Eid as more than routine business activities were recorded on the special events. Instead of relaxing the business hours before Eid, the government announced closure of markets which will further adversely affect the already derailed economy, trader leaders from different factions and markets said.

In other cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Sialkot, Chakwal, Khushab, Mianwali, Jhelum, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara and other cities, traders have also announced to open shops rejecting government lockdown.

It should be noted that the Punjab government has decided to impose lockdown on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha from 28 July to August 5.

The move comes at a time when there have been no deaths from the coronavirus in Punjab for the first time in the last two months, while the number of officially confirmed daily cases in the province has dropped to less than 500 in the past one week.