5 CTD soldiers martyred during an operation in Chilas

Five Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) policemen, including a sub-inspector, were martyred and five others injured in an exchange of fire during a raid in Chilas.

According to police, CTD Gilgit raided a house in Ronai Mohalla of Chilas last night to arrest the accused. The ambushing accused opened fire on the police team, resulting in the death of a CTD sub-inspector Sohrab and four youths martyred and five injured while two persons were also killed in the firing.

The deceased include SIP Sohrab, and soldiers Junaid Ali, Shakeel, Ishtiaq and Ghulam Murtaza, and two civilians identified as Izharullah and Basharat.

Those injured in the crossfire include Sub-Inspector Nabi Khan, and soldiers Shukar, Hidayat Kareem, Shaan and Muhammad Ali.

Police say the two men are being investigated.

Gilgit-Baltistan caretaker chief minister, Mir Afzal Khan, has summoned report of attack on the Counter Terrorism Department team. Mir Afzal Khan paid tribute to the martyrs and vowed to take action against the accused.

He paid tribute to the bravery of the police and saluted the martyrs, while offering condolences to the aggreived families.