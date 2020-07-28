Gold rates in Pakistan reach all-time high, crossing Rs123,800 a tola

The gold rates in Pakistan have reached an all-time high, crossing the Rs123,800-a-tola mark today (Monday) after an increase of Rs 1,300, according to the All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association (ASSJA).

Gold rates indicate that the yellow metal rose Rs5,100, continuing its rally for the past couple weeks, with investors pouring in money as the coronavirus pandemic weakens confidence in other commodities, currencies, and stocks.

In the international markets, on the other hand, gold prices shot up $46 to $1,942, registering the highest rate since September 2011. According to Forbes, gold prices are expected to rise further to $2,000 an ounce.

Last week, bullion had surged for the ninth consecutive day on Friday, reaching Rs118,700. The ASSJA noted that gold rates shot up Rs1,400 a tola (11.66 grams), while the price of 10 grams rose Rs1,200 to Rs101,766.

Investors have turned to gold as the pandemic hit the global economy and its growth, thus marking itself as a safe haven. However, the rally in gold is primarily because it is a hedge against the weakening dollar, geopolitical tension, inflation, and central bank stimulus measures.