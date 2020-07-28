Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome first child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child. The 24-year-old ‘Game of Thrones’ star and the 30-year-old singer announced the birth on Monday.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement released through Joe Jonas’ label Republic Records. The couple was quiet about the pregnancy and gave no further details on the baby.

The couple kept their distance from family and friends amid the coronavirus pandemic but stepped out briefly to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in early June.

Turner and Jonas first wed in a secret ceremony in May 2019, immediately after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, followed by a larger ceremony almost two months later in France.

The new member of the Jonas family joins Joe’s older brother Kevin’s two daughters — Valentina Angelina, 3½, and Alena Rose, 6, whom he shares with wife Danielle.

Younger brother Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have spoken previously about their plans to start a family, saying they aren’t in any rush to have children.