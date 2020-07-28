CDA demolished several illegal constructions and Encroachments during operations

Capital Development Authority continued its operations against encroachments in the city.

In this regard, Enforcement Directorate of the Authority conducted several operations in different areas of the city including Model Town Humak, Sector I-9, Quaid-e-Azam University and Bari imam, Saidpur and Malpur and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments from the state land. These operations were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate with assistance of ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other relevant formations.

During a massive operation in Model Town Humak on Monday, Enforcement Directorate demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments. Six kiosks, four sheds, one cabinet alongwith shed for fences and one gate were razed to ground. A construction material depot was also done away with during the same operation.

Enforcement Directorate of CDA conducted another significant operation against encroachments in sector I-9. Illegal car parking which was functional in Markaz I-9 was done away with during said operation. Heavy machinery including lifters were used during said operation.

Similarly, during an operation near Quid-e-Azam University an under construction room was demolished. The operation was conducted to remove illegal constructions in Bari Imam area. During this operation, an illegally constructed room inside a boundary wall was demolished. During the another operation at Saidpur Model village, an under construction room with boundary wall was demolished.

An anti encroachment operation was conducted in Mohallah Mall Dhery whearby two illegally constructed rooms alongwith boundary wall and entry gate were demolished. Likewise an anti encroachment operation was conducted in Malpur area. During the operation at Malpur area Enforcement Directorate demolished an under construction house.