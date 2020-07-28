IGP orders RPOs, DPOs to ensure strict compliance of SOPs on Eid ul Azha

Punjab Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir Monday said that on the event of Eid ul Azha, RPOs and DPOs under their own supervision should constitute security plan of all sensitive mosques, Imambargahs and other Eid congregations in which compliance of coronavirus SOPs should be strictly ensured. He said that before Eid prayers, checking and clearance of all mosques, Imambargahs and other congregations should be ensured at any cost whereas plain clothed commandos should be deployed necessarily on rooftops of A category mosques, Imambargahs and in congregations. Additional squads for security of sensitive places, checking thorough walk through gates and metal detectors should be ensured and ban on collection of sacrificial hides without permission or by defunct organizations must be strictly implemented.

He said that only those individuals should be placed under fourth schedule who comes under this category and if some person is wrongly placed under fourth schedule then responsible persons shall be accountable and answerable for this. He laid great emphasis on strict following and implementation of SOPs in cattle markets and said that police teams should play their active role for implementation of SOPs regarding prevention of coronavirus in cattle markets established in all districts. He said that there should be zero tolerance against violation of loudspeaker act and upon violation, besides registration of case, loudspeaker and sound system should also be confiscated. He further said that RPOs and DPOs should be very meticulous and careful whir sending statistics of crime meeting because any discrepancy in data will not tolerable. He also directed that RPOs should send details of arrested accused involved in dacoity, robbery, murder after checking jail data to central police office. The IGP laid emphasis that there shall be no soft corner for investigation officers and also supervisory officers who commit delay in submitting DNA samples in the sexual abuse cases. He moreover said that emergency steps should be taken for immediate arrest of dangerous proclaimed offenders so that lives and wealth of people may be improved by taking such societal monstrous behind the bars. The IG said torture under custody or death, the responsible persons do not deserve any leniency because due to these black sheep, all force has to face the criticism, so senior command, should take Departmental and legal actions under zero tolerance against those who are responsible for death due to police torture. These views were expressed by him when he was directing to officers in a video link RPOs, DPOs conference held at central police office. In the conference, issues of overall law and order situation across province, security of Eid ul Azha and coronavirus lockdown along with other issues came under discussion whereas all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province took part in it through video link.

During the conference, all RPOs and DPOs gave briefing about the crime situation and police actions in their respective Ranges and Districts and told that police force is fully high alert for protection of wealth and lives of people and actions and operations are underway in accordance with devised instructions of central police office against anti-social elements.