TECNO introduces discount offers

TECNO, a renowned Chinese smartphone brand, has finally introduced its Independence Day campaign to enhance the festivities of this day of freedom. The duration of this campaign will start from 27th of July and would go on till 14th of August. The brand has added-on prizes such as car, motor bikes, TV, fans, power banks and much more.

With this upcoming promotional campaign, TECNO fans would be able to win these huge prizes and get their hands on premium TECNO handsets in the most discounted prices such as on its latest phones: Camon 15, Pouvoir 4, Spark 5 Pro and Spark 4 variants. The promotional week would bring forth the biggest promotion offers of the year for the fans.

On this occasion, Creek Ma, the General Manger of the brand expressed: “Our brand has a history of broadcasting recreative campaigns adding more to its growing popularity. In coherence with our values of diversity and inclusion, TECNO has once again dedicated a whole week to its customers, for the celebration of the Independence Day of Pakistan. We believe that this campaign would be deemed successful by igniting the patriotism of our customers.”