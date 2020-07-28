Govt may open more sectors if people follow SOPs on Eid: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government’s smart lockdown policy has yielded positive results in the shape of sharp decline in coronavirus cases.

“However, nation needs to adopt strict safety measures on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram to prevent the virus rebound. Any recklessness on Eid and Muharram in terms of ignoring standard operating procedures (SOPs) can result in upsurge of coronavirus cases,” the prime minister said in a televised address to the nation after chairing a meeting to review situation of Covid-19.

Imran Khan warned that the government will be forced to impose strict lockdown in case of spread of coronavirus, which will ‘result in increased financial losses and unemployment’. “However, on getting successful in controlling the spread of virus after these two occasions, the government will open up more sectors including schools, universities, tourism, restaurants, marriage halls and several other areas,” he said.

The prime minister said with blessings of Allah Almighty, the country has witnessed less coronavirus cases as compared to the world, and added that any casual response by the public at the moment will be a gesture of ungratefulness. He asked the people not to repeat the mistake of ignoring SOPs like they did on previous Eid which put a heavy toll on lives along with unaffordable pressure on hospitals. He urged the people to wear face masks, terming it an effective, easy and affordable way to control the spread of virus. “I appeal to everyone not to get complacent about Covid-19, follow safety measures and do not risk the lives of elderly and patients,” he said, and stressed opting for online sacrifice of animals to avoid gathering in a bid to control mass contraction of virus.

The prime minister recalled that his government was the first to introduce ‘smart lockdown’ in March instead of strict curfew-like situation, imposed in India and other parts of the world. Despite pressures by various segments of the society for complete lockdown, he said the government had a realization that the country’s situation was nothing comparable with Europe or China. He mentioned that since Pakistan faced the challenges of poverty, slum population, informal and unregistered labour, the smart lockdown was the ‘best option to maintain a balance, i.e. to allow poor and daily wagers to earn livelihood under safety SOPs’.

He mentioned that the government is proud to launch Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, under which an unprecedented number of deserving people received financial assistance after thorough verification with NADRA’s system in a short time span.

The prime minister lauded his team for performing their best in difficult situation. He said construction and agriculture sectors were opened to boost economy during the coronavirus situation. He said following safety measures on Eid and Muharram would pave way for opening up of more sectors in near future, thus leading to economic stability.