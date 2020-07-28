Shehbaz Sharif to preside APC after Eid ul Azha

The opposition’s All-parties Conference (APC) will be held immediately after Eid ul Azha to devise a joint strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The meeting will be presided by Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

All opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Balochistan National Party (BNP) are likely to participate in the conference, media reports said.

According to the reports, the federal government’s two-year performance, including National Accountably Bureau’s action against the opposition and country’s economic situation will be discussed in the conference.

In their earlier meeting, the PPP and PML-N had also agreed to form a joint action committee to formulate a common strategy against the government. The joint action committee comprised PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb, and the PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar and Nayyar Bukhari. The committee also included ANP’s Mian Ifthikar and Haider Khan Hoti, while Mir Kabeer Shahi would represent the National Party of Balochistan.