LAHORE: TV umpires will call the front-foot no-balls exclusively in the maiden ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, starting with England’s one-day series against Ireland. The International Cricket Council (ICC), last year used the technology in the series between India and West Indies. It was used on a trial basis, but the apex cricketing body was satisfied and as a result, in this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup, third-umpires called no-balls.