UAE cricket board confirms letter of intent from BCCI to host tournament

DUBAI: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed it has received an official letter of intent from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). ECB secretary general Mubashshir Usman confirmed the development and said the final deal will be inked if and when the Indian government gives the go-ahead to host IPL 2020 in the UAE. “We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal.” said Mubashshir Usmani.

The BCCI, as Usmani mentions, is awaiting a final decision from the Indian government even as it eyes the September 19-November 8 window to host the IPL in the UAE. BCCI has been keen on hosting IPL in 2020 and the postponement of the T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November, has cleared the route for the cash-rich T20 league. The BCCI had maintained India would be the first-choice venue to host the IPL but the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country has forced it to move to the UAE, which hosted the first leg of the 2014 edition. ECB general secretary Usman said the UAE understands what is needed to host a tournament of the magnitude of IPL and it has the facilities to pull off a successful tournament. “We have a sound, solid understanding of what is required, and to whom we need to consult and engage with from this early stage through to the close of the Tournament,” Usman said.

“UAE boasts some of the best practice facilities and stadia in the world across three-Emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah) which we are confident will be more than adequate to support the 8-team tournament. “There are many factors which influence the operations and logistics of hosting what is the world’s most exciting, popular and lucrative tournament. “This is a massive movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in the experts to discuss all aspects of UAE hosting the IPL. This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports Councils, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Tourism Bodies and the respective Government entities – such as the Police Forces and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, all who have had strong, proven experience in such activities and we will work together to ascertain the best practices to support and deliver on a successful edition.” Meanwhile, Usmani lauded the UAE government for handling the Covid-19 situation in the country and said the Emirates Cricket Board will co-ordinate with health officials to host a safe IPL in 2020.

“Firstly, we are extremely pleased with how the UAE Government responded to the virus, which was as early as February and we continue to see encouraging numbers across the country – in decreasing cases and increasing recoveries. Secondly, we will fully support any requirements stipulated by the relevant Health Authorities in regards to CoVid-19 safety measures and management.” Meanwhile, Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel, speaking to indiatoday.in, had said the decision to allow crowds at venues will rest with the UAE government. Usmani had told The Telegraph that the organizers may consider allowing crowds if IPL 2020 is being held in the country. As per the current health protocol in Dubai, there is no need to be in quarantine if people are carrying a negative Covid-19 test report, but if they are not, they will have to undergo a test.