Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali cleared to play for upcoming CPL 2020

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Sohail Tanvir and slogger Asif Ali are the two Pakistan cricketers set to participate in the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League. The duo have received their no objection certificates (NOCs) from the Pakistan Cricket Board. Tanvir will leave for the Caribbean on Sunday. Upon his arrival in Barbados via England, he will stay in a mandatory quarantine and practice ahead of the tournament. Asif, on the other hand, will leave for the Caribbean via the USA on July 29. South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who had been staying in Pakistan for the last four months, has also jetted off to participate in the T20 league.