Smart lockdown policy helped contain virus spread: Buzdar

The smart lockdown policy employed by Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved successful in overcoming the spread of coronavirus and the world has also acknowledged the steps taken by the Pakistani government.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Monday. He stated that smart lockdown has yielded positive results. The number of patients has sufficiently decreased in hospitals. The opponents of this policy should look into their own peep, he maintained. Unluckily, the opposition parties tried to sow discords even on the issue of coronavirus. It is sanguine that the spread of this virus has been controlled due to the effective measure used by the government, he said. He emphasized that people should celebrate Eidul Adha with simplicity and follow SOPs on this blessed day. Public cooperation is very important and they should ensure continuous observance of SOPs besides maintaining social distancing because they will remain safe by following necessary precautions, the CM added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar stated that none died due to coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Punjab while 172 new cases have been detected. In a statement, he said the number of active cases is 8697 while 81260 have been recovered. Similarly, 699636 have been tested. The governmental steps have helped in overcoming the virus and the cooperation extended by the people also yielded positive results, he added.

He maintained that observance of SOPs is imperative on Eid ul Azha and its implementation is being ensured in cattle markets. Similarly, any violation of SOPs will not be tolerated in public transport because less and less socialisation helps in overcoming the spread of this virus, the CM added.

The chief minister said the people should be fully sensitized about the risks of hepatitis disease. They should adopt the necessary precautions as well as vaccination to remain safe from this illness.

In his message, the CM maintained the people can remain protected from this disease by adopting necessary precautions as prevention is better than cure. The role of the whole society is important in combating this illness and people from different walks of life should come forward to play their role in raising public awareness about hepatitis, he suggested. Collective work will boost governmental efforts against this illness. Hepatitis treatment facilities have been provided in hospitals and this disease can be eradicated by moving in the right direction, he maintained. Hepatitis-free Punjab is an important mission and the provincial government is fully committed to providing the best treatment facilities to the patients, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Federal Interior Minister Brig (r.) Ejaz Ahmad Shah in Nankana Sahib and condoled with him over the death of his brother Hassan Ahmad Shah. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. “I am deeply saddened over the death of your brother and I pray to Almighty Allah to grant courage to all of you to bear this loss with equanimity,” the CM added.

Advisor to CM Asif Mahmood, MPAs Khurram Ejaz Chatha, Umer Aftab and party workers were also present on this occasion.