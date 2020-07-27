Standing committee on IT&T discusses how to control “Cyber Crimes” on Social Media

The Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication met under the Chairmanship of Mr. Ali Khan Jadoon, MNA in Islamabad on Monday.

The issues regarding regulating the social Media platforms and countering the cyber security crimes in the country came under discussion. The committee members unanimously agreed to have consultation regarding establishment of a central level body to oversee the cooperation of different government institutions to counter cyber crime. The committee members suggested for capacity building of FIA to increasing cyber crime in the country. The Committee unanimously agreed that the underserved areas be given priority by telecom a provider for this Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication was asked to take up the issue with the telecom providers.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Mr. Muhammad Aslam Khan, Ms. Kanwal Shauzab, Ms. Nusrat Wahid, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, Ms. Shamim Ara Panhwar, Mr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Syed Mehmood Shah and other officers of concerned department’s.

The Secretary IT&T informed that Telecom industry had taken a lot of initiatives especially during COVID 19 especially regarding online business, provision of Online services across the country especially online classes and online business, spreading awareness regarding COVID-19, marinating connectivity across the country. He informed the house that exports revenue related with IT had increased exponentially and Pakistan was at 3rd in terms of free lancing. Secretary IT briefed the house to upgrade the IT underserved areas through Universal Service Fund.

The Secretary IT&T and Chairman PTA briefed the committee about various initiatives taken to facilitate especially bundles for online students and online business, assisting the virtual university. The issues related with banning Pub-G games and banning Youtube were also discussed. It was deliberated that instead of restricting the whole map it would be reasonable to restrict the contents.

