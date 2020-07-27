PUBG remains blocked in Pakistan

Online game Players’ Unknown Battle Ground remains blocked in Pakistan even after the Islamabad High Court ordered the authorities to remove the ban on the game on July 24.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that it won’t unblock the game. It said, in a detailed verdict, that it has the mandate to make the decision under Section 37 of the PECA. The section gives the authority the power to block access to or remove ‘speech’ from content it finds objectionable.

Press Release: PTA has issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game PlayerUnknown’s Battle Ground. The order has been issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court’s orders after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9 & in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016. pic.twitter.com/cRyYzMVizN — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 27, 2020

The PTA, in a statement, said: “The order has been issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court’s orders after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9 & in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016.”

The telecommunication authority said that it had provided an opportunity of hearing to the concerned parties, including, PUBG’s lawyers. “As per the order of the Authority, the PUBG game shall remain blocked in Pakistan.”