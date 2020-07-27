Gold prices in Pakistan continues to break records, reaches Rs123,800 a tola

Gold prices in Pakistan have hit a record high as the price of per tola reached to 123,800 on Monday after an increase of Rs1,300.

Gold rates issued by the ASSJA indicate that the yellow metal rose Rs5,100, continuing its rally since the past couple weeks, with investors pouring in money as the coronavirus pandemic weakens confidence in other commodities, currencies, and stocks.

In the international markets, on the other hand, gold prices shot up $46 to $1,942, registering the highest rate since September 2011. According to Forbes, gold prices are expected to rise further to $2,000 an ounce.