ATC removed terrorism provisions from Judge Arshad Malik video scandal case

An anti-terrorism court has removed terrorism provisions from a judge video scandal case.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas delivered a safe verdict on a petition seeking removal of terrorism provisions from the case, which was reserved on July 23.

An accused Hamza Butt appeared before the court and submitted a plea under Section 23 ATA for removing terrorism clauses from the case.

The court which reserved the decision on July 23 said in its remarks that the case against former accountability judge Arshad Malik does not fall under terrorism.

The court ordered that there was no case of terrorism and the provisions of terrorism had been removed. After the removal of terrorism provisions, the case will once again go to the special anti-cyber crime court.

Notably, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz had unveiled a video clip last year in July in which judge Arshad Malik could be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the December 24 Al-Azizia reference.

Subsequently, the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed Arshad Malik, who had sentenced ex-Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, from his job over the controversial video scandal.