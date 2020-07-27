‘Say no to Bahria Town’ trends on twitter as netizens slam Malik Riaz

The hashtag #SayNotoBahriaTown has been the top Twitter trend in Pakistan on Monday with over 36.6k tweets.

For the uninitiated, the hashtag #SayNotoBahriaTown is a movement to protest against Pakistan’s real estate tycoon Malik Riaz for allegedly being involved in land grabbing.

One of the users was quick to point out that Riaz’s net worth is more than country’s economy and this wealth acnnot be acquired by legal means.

Total property of BTK alone today is 27k billion rupees. Pak’s total loan is 14k billion. Pakistan’s annual budget is 7.6k billion. A man like Malak Riaz is richer than whole country’s economy. How come? Definitely, no one can make this money by legal means. #SayNoToBahriaTown pic.twitter.com/KpVKChy71z — Mehran Memon (@MehranMemon32) July 27, 2020

A tribute to Chacha Faiz Muhammad Gabol, who fought for his fertile land and village till his very last breath with the biggest land grabber Mali Riaz. He said following sentence to Mali Riaz.

دھرتی ماں ہے اس کا سودا نہیں کروں گا۔#SayNotoBahriaTown pic.twitter.com/umjWI2jxNO — Karachi (@KarachiisSindh) July 27, 2020

Land grabbers continue their loot and plunder on Karachi’s outskirts.#SayNotoBahriaTown pic.twitter.com/kNszhX7vqO — Manzoor Nawaz (@Mnavax) July 27, 2020

Every inch of Bahria town is illegal. Tens of thousands acres of its land belong to indigenous people. This is not simply a project or housing scheme but a complete city whose area is 178sq a bit less than Islamabad’s area. This city now belongs to outsiders. #SayNoToBahriaTown — Sasuii سندهي✳️ (@Sasuisindhi) July 27, 2020

In addition to all the other illegal activities, such as land grabbing, Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) has cancelled hundreds of properties for which the buyers had already paid millions to notorious tycoon Malik Riaz.

Moreover, the owners whose properties have not been cancelled, were slapped with notices demanding 35% of the property value as development charges, which is in absolute violation of the terms and conditions of the sale purchase agreement.

According to a local media source, a senior citizen at BTK head office said she had paid all the instalments along with possession charges and utility connection charges for her 200 square yards vila, and when she approached to take the keys of her property, she was given another demand note of Rs1.7 million. “How can I pay this money which they never mentioned had to be paid.”

Baharia town karachi s the biggest scam in the history of sindh

Governemnt needs to wakeup and do something to protect the rights of poor people sindh.#SayNotoBahriaTown pic.twitter.com/xzrzb7EUsr — Imtiaz Awan (@ImtiazA74) July 27, 2020

Earlier this year, the National Accountability Bureau filed a reference against real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and many others for illegal allotment of an amenity plot in Karachi’s Clifton area where the Bahria Town built Pakistan’s tallest building, Bahria Icon Tower.

It is a pity that giants like Bahria Town can always get away with their commitments to deliver, while the general public loses their hard earned money. We have seen several examples of such malpractices in Bahria Town Rawalpindi, Bahria Town Lahore, and Bahria Enclave Islamabad, which suggest a pattern how this giant firm “Bahria Town” actually rips off the innocent home buyers by overselling their projects.