Convicts cannot be reinstated after being suspended, says SC

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has ordered in a case that convicts convicted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cannot be reinstated after being suspended.

The Supreme Court, while granting the government’s appeal, quashed the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in which a convicted government official was reinstated.

The Supreme Court ruled that the High Court’s decision was against the law and remarked that the suspension of the sentence did not mean the end of the crime.

Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan remarked that there could be no restoration of public and public office till he was acquitted in the appeal.

The Deputy Attorney General informed the court that Tahir Atiq Siddiqui was the Deputy General Manager in Telephone Industries and was imprisoned and fined for awarding illegal contracts.

The Supreme Court was informed that the department fired Tahir Atiq after he was convicted. When the sentence was suspended on appeal, the accused had applied to the High Court for reinstatement. The High Court ordered reinstatement, which the government challenged in the Supreme Court.